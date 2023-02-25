Analysis: Bournemouth 1-4 Man City

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

To trot out a well-worn cliche, it is not matches like this one that will determine Bournemouth's Premier League destiny this season.

Few will have expected them to take anything from this game but there may be a tinge of regret given the problems they caused Manchester City when the result was beyond doubt.

It was understandable that the Cherries lined up with an ultra-defensive formation considering the talent within the visitors' ranks but was it just a bit too cautious?

After all, Bournemouth's goal difference is almost beyond repair and City's back-line has proven more vulnerable this season than in years past.

Nonetheless, there were plenty of positives for Gary O'Neil to take - both in the never-say-die manner his side displayed all game and the bodies-on-the-line defending that restricted City to just five shots on target.

Replicate such endeavour over the final 14 games of the season, particularly in their meetings with relegation rivals, and the Cherries will give themselves a shot at avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.