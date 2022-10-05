﻿Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

T﻿railing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards.

F﻿ernandes admitted the result was hard to take, but believes he and his team-mates can get straight back to winning ways, starting with Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

"﻿We had a meeting and we said some tough things," he said. "We made the mistakes we did, and we know what they were.

"﻿That's what counts in football. We've been doing really well in the games before City. We can't just throw everything away because of a result.

"﻿We have to focus on ourselves and not compare with other teams. We are doing really well. We had a bad result against one of the better teams.

"﻿Now is the time to get back and win straight away tomorrow, and win consecutive big games."