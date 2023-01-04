Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

In a crazy world, it is nice to have something or someone to rely on. For Spurs, that steady source of comfort is Harry Kane.

Headlines before the game were again around manager Antonio Conte and his latest quotes about wanting more investment in his team and casting doubt on his long-term future.

Kane, like the entire Spurs team, were below their best in the first half. But in the second half he came to life.

As he leapt above two defenders to power in a header at the far post, it marked the 11th consecutive calendar year in which Kane has scored for Spurs.

His second was his 198th Premier League goal in 300 games.

The England captain has now scored 264 goals for Spurs, only two behind Jimmy Greaves' club record.

"I try not to think about them [records]," said Kane afterwards. "If you think too much it can have the opposite effect. I know it's close but I need to keep doing what I'm doing."