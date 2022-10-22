Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to Match of the Day, says: "It was a bad performance from us. I think we were second best in every department of the game and we saw a team who played with determination to win the game and we didn’t match that level. It was a bad team performance.

"We didn’t start well at all and we lost the ball in our own half. The way we recovered wasn’t aggressive enough. Today was a bad day for us.

"We have to understand that we weren’t the best team when we won our last game and we are not the lowest team when we lost today. We analysed the consistency that we need and we didn’t have that and we have to keep working. We didn’t help ourselves with a performance like that today."

On whether away form is a problem: "It’s something we have to look at but again we aren’t going to throw everything away. It was a bad day today and we have to keep working hard."