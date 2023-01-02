Brendan Rodgers says Leicester's plan is to break into the Premier League's top 10 "in the earliest part of the year we can".

The Foxes - who still have Carabao Cup and FA Cup hopes - have lost both of their fixtures since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

But fine form in October and November helped carry them up to their current position of 13th after a slow start to the campaign.

They face Fulham on Tuesday and Rodgers said: "We will be ready to go.

"Performance wise against Liverpool was much better. Our target now in 2023 is can we get into that top 10, in the earliest part of the year we can. When you're in there you can strive to kick on, plus we have the cups."