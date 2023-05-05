St Johnstone v Dundee United: Team news

St Johnstone welcome back defender Alex Mitchell after a hamstring injury. Nicky Clark is back running after ankle surgery, and Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane and Callum Booth are still short of fitness.

Dundee United have Glenn Middleton back in their squad following a hamstring injury while Jamie McGrath has shaken off the injury that forced him off against Livingston. Dylan Levitt (knee), Peter Pawlett (hamstring) and Liam Smith (ankle) remain out.