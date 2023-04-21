Covid cash crisis 'took a lot out of me & the staff' - Fitzpatrick

Tony Fitzpatrick has praised St Mirren fans for their financial backing during the Covid pandemic, and says he is proud the club retained their entire staff despite cash concerns.

Former captain and manager Fitzpatrick stepped down as CEO a year ago after a six-year tenure that included steering the club through the Covid crisis.

Having made a £1.6m loss for the year ending May 2022, St Mirren have their top-six fate in their own hands this weekend.

"Covid took a lot out of the whole club," Fitzpatrick told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"When you look at that £1.6m loss, it took everybody within the club to keep it as low as that because we had no crowds and no commercial for nearly two years.

"It took a lot out of me and the staff. The proud fact of it is that through all that we won a financial award. We never lost one member of staff during Covid, when clubs were laying people off we kept going.

"That was through our fantastic supporters, 3,500 of them buying season tickets when they knew they weren't even gonig to see a game. That's the type of supporters who will be there on Saturday - they love the club."

St Mirren have sold out the home allocation for Saturday's visit of Kilmarnock and Fitzpatrick can't want to be part of the "electric" atmosphere.

"That’s what I love about our stadium, we’re so close to the players," he added.

“The lift that it will give the players on Saturday, there’s nothing better when the W6, W7 boys, you see them over there and they get the drums and the singing going.

“It’s fantastic, a great atmosphere with real passion."