Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

The other teams going for fourth place have all dropped points in recent weeks, but Arsenal keep on winning.

It looks like their dressing room is a much happier place since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left. The whole team looks full of confidence too, and they are playing a system that works.

Leicester have won their past two league games, which was important for them after such an up-and-down campaign, but Jamie Vardy is out injured again and that's a massive blow.

ArrDee's prediction: 2-0

