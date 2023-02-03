Reacting to Chelsea's significant outlay on transfers in January, Klopp said he "does not understand this part of the business" but the players they have signed are "all really good players".

The German took positives from last weekend's FA Cup defeat at Brighton, saying: "We made good steps in the right direction, but the way we conceded was not cool. There are things which we can use and we have to use, and that's what we have to show tomorrow."

Klopp said of an important run of fixtures in February: "We will fight for results and there's a lot to go for. It's the start of the second part of the season and we decide how positive the outcome will be."

Klopp said players suffering a dip in form is "not unusual", adding: "Self-pity is not allowed in these moments. When you think everything is going against you, the one person who can change this is yourself. These things can happen and will happen in the future, it's about limiting the time and getting back on track."