Steve Cooper was delighted by Nottingham Forest's win over high-flying Brighton, but said his side still have work to do.

Wednesday's win was Forest's first in 12 Premier League matches and lifted them out of the bottom three.

Cooper said: ""I'm over the moon, I'm so pleased for the players and the supporters, but we haven't won for months and I don't think we can win a game and celebrate too much.

"The result is always the most important thing and definitely at this moment in time.

"There were loads of positives, but it is a good win. You have to enjoy them until we leave the dressing room and then drive out because we have got another game on Saturday and we have to be really ready for Brentford.

"We have to look after ourselves. If you get the results you need, things will take care of themselves with league position. We managed to get the win tonight. Let's try and improve it again on Saturday and that has to be the only thing we are thinking about.

"I was walking off the pitch thinking about getting ready for Brentford. We have got a lot of work to do and I want everybody in tomorrow working even harder than they did today. That has to be the mentality."