Manchester City defender Luke Mbete has been recalled from his loan with Huddersfield Town and will spend the rest of the season at Bolton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old made six appearances for the Terriers but now joins Ian Evatt's League One side, who are currently fifth in the table.

He has made three senior appearances for City, featuring against Sporting in the Champions League, Swindon Town in the FA Cup and Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.