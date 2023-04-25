Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi wants to make Evan Ferguson "one of the strongest strikers in Europe" after the 18-year-old penned a new deal with the Seagulls.

Ferguson, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, has put pen to paper on a deal that runs to 2028.

He has nine goals in all competitions in all, having scored his first in the Premier League against Arsenal in December.

“Evan’s contract extension is great news," said De Zerbi.

"He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad.

“The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.”