Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has been approached by Tottenham, according to Guillem Balague.

The Italian has won 17 of his 33 games in charge of the Seagulls since replacing Graham Potter and has impressed with his attacking, possession-based style of play.

Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues: "In the last two weeks, I’ll give you the names of managers that privately had shown how much in awe they are of Roberto De Zerbi and what he is doing at Brighton.

"They love the fact that they chase every ball, they don’t give rivals a chance, they are full of confidence, they don’t have any panic in the way they play, they are very strong in positions, they have midfielders that want the ball even if they have no space.

"Those are Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon manager), Unai Emery, who I spent half an hour listening to him at the Leicester game talking about De Zerbi, Pep [Guardiola], [Mauricio] Pochettino, Xavi and Mikel Arteta.

"They really, really like what he is doing and it’s interesting that it seems his next step is to actually stay at Brighton for one more year to keep learning the league he is in.

"But obviously he has been approached by Spurs and he will have bigger approaches by the sound of it."

