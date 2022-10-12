A﻿dam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Expected or not, the defeat at Manchester Cityhasn’t alleviated any of the pressure on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, after another performance with little to shout about away from home.

Four defeats on the spin is always a big concern for any manager and club and, if you add Saints’ poor run of results since March, then he is probably more under the cosh than at any stage of his near four-year tenure and needs a result very quickly.

The upcoming week is huge– three games in a week, including a local match-up against Bournemouth midweek, and if he loses that and doesn’t beat West Ham this Sunday, then the club may need to act before they’d imagined, with the Saints fanbase rapidly losing patience.

Last year, Hasenhuttl said he wouldn’t carry on beyond next season, but I think that weakened his position, given how we all know having a manager who everyone knows is leaving rarely works out well.

In my opinion he would have to leave next summer anyway, but the Saints hierarchy will have already been putting together a succession plan. The big question now is if they are ready to execute that plan early, whether it be during the World Cup break, or this month if things get worse on the pitch.

Ralph and the club need results to pick up now in order to avoid a hasty exit for the club’s longest-serving manager since Chris Nicholl 30 years ago.