'They seem to need the pressure of winning to perform'

We asked you for your thoughts after Celtic salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren.

Here's what you had to say:

Andy: Another disappointing performance, especially first half. Some of the boys seem to need the pressure of winning to perform. Nothing to worry about, though, the winning which has already been done shows they will perform in the cup final... come on the treble.

Pedro: Terrible goalkeeping, shocking defending, poor passing, unwilling to shoot from outside the box, tippy-tappy around the box, no desire to stamp authority on the game all led to what we deserved... a poor result against an opposition who wanted the win more than us and they sadly on got a point. One more than we deserved.