D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said Podcast, external

While the increasingly subjective nature of the laws of football let Aston Villa down when it came down to Arsenal's first goal in injury time that made it 3-2 - with two opposition players clearly in offside positions and blocking the keeper's sight - there was perhaps a more influential factor that cost the hosts the game.

Unai Emery has preached on a weekly basis about his team needing to improve their mentality, especially in closing games out. But he doesn’t seem to be getting through to his players.

The home loss to Arsenal was the third time this season Villa have given up a 2-1 lead to lose 4-2.

Mikel Arteta had his players out on the pitch early for the second half, visibly fired up. Later, when a Villa player was down getting treatment, the Gunners boss called all his players in for a frantic team talk and for some hydration, while Villa’s aimlessly walked around the pitch waiting for the match to restart.

As Arsenal took their quick corner that led to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s equaliser, Ollie Watkins was looking at and readjusting his socks, and reacted poorly to the Ukrainian's shot as a consequence.

Ultimately, one team was determined to get the win, while the other seemed to be just hoping for it.