Who is the best player to have faced Chelsea?

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Ronaldinho and fellow Barcelona notables Luis Figo and Andres Iniesta rank among the best players I personally have ever seen play against Chelsea. Curiously, it took Lionel Messi until his ninth game to score his first goal against the Blues, but the Argentina hero surely makes the list too.

Going back to the last century, one could include the likes of Manchester United trio Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes and Denis Law as well as Premier League icons Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and more recently, Sergio Aguero. Both Thiago Silva and Willian - when at PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively - impressed against and then for Chelsea too.

Along with amazing names of the past George Best, Bobby Moore, Jimmy Greaves and even Pele himself, dozens of opposition players would be on any shortlist, depending on which Chelsea fan you asked.

Let us know the best player you've seen face Chelsea

