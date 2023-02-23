Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff says he will always be thankful for the help of team-mate Matt Ritchie as he struggled with the expectations and pressures of being a Premier League footballer earlier in his career.

Ritchie suggested to Longstaff that he should talk with a psychologist during a particularly difficult spell in 2020.

And, speaking before Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United, Longstaff said that intervention was pivotal.

"I remind him every couple of months and he gets embarrassed," said the 25-year-old.

"I was miserable. In training, I wasn’t nice to be around and he eventually saw that. Some people just let you drift away but he was one who pulled you back and he said: 'Longy, you need to sort it out' and he texted one night.

"And then after I’d been for breakfast I broke down [in tears] in front of my old man and he [Ritchie] texted me and said: 'You need to speak to this guy and speak to him now'.

"Two and a half years later, if it wasn’t for him getting us on the right track I probably wouldn’t be playing for Newcastle now. I’m really, really grateful for him and the manager and the staff. It was obviously tough on the pitch as well.

"When you’re not winning, this can be quite a tough place to be at times. As a young lad you take on all the pressure and all the expectations of everyone. I’m just happy I’m out the other side of that now and I’m a lot happier. I’m smiling a lot more.

"People think you’ve got the best job in the world but sometimes it can be the toughest job in the world. So I hope I’ve got a lot more perspective on it now and I can enjoy it more. I hope people can see in the performances, they’re a lot more free. I’m just enjoying my football.

"It’s always been there. I know now it’s just trying to sort out the mind and keep everything nice and calm."

