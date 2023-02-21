Guillem Balague, Spanish football expert:

Javi Gracia is a manager that doesn’t have just one style, he adapts to the types of players he has.

That is why he will work very well for Watford or Leeds. Because if they have to become more defensive, he will be able to adjust that, if they need more goals, he will also be able to do it in training.

I have been to see him a few times in old jobs and he develops a very close relationship with players, he was a player himself at the top level.

And he knows what is required. He is quiet when has to be, raises his voice when he has to. He convinces players by working with them, not by imposing his personality. He reads a game very well especially during games - he is a great reader of games.