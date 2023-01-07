Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone: What the manager said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "It was all about the result. Of course you want to add a quality performance to that.

"First half we were very good and got into some good areas in the final third but we were unlucky with one or two opportunities.

"It was disappointing the free kick was ruled out for offside but in fairness to the players they didn't allow it to affect them too badly.

"They kept trying, passing, controlling the game and finally got their rewards in the second half."

On Duk, Goodwin said: "He's clearly got an eye for goal but there's more to his game than just the goals.

"His link-up play is very good. He's strong, quick, powerful, and he's everything you would want in an attacking player in the modern game."