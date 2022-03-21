Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Liverpool have progressed from 17 of their last 18 FA Cup quarter-final ties, failing only in 1994-95 against Spurs in this time. They have reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time since 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers.

  • Nottingham Forest have now been eliminated from each of their last seven FA Cup ties against Liverpool, a run that began in 1897. Indeed, Liverpool have only eliminated Everton (12) from the competition on more occasions than Forest (7).

  • In all competitions, Liverpool have now won each of their last seven away games, their joint-longest ever winning run on the road since they joined the Football League in 1893 (also runs of seven ending in February 1982 and March 1988).

  • Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has scored 19 goals this season, now the most he has netted in a single campaign in his professional career, surpassing the 18 he scored for Wolves in 2017-18.