Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

My biggest cult hero is one of our own.

Ryan Yates has been at Forest since he's been a young kid, all the managers love him like the Forest fans do, he always gets stuck into a 50/50, plus once got a black eye from it.

He never moans if he gets dropped and when he's back in the team then you get 110% from him in his role.

To do his swimming celebration when he scores his goals, he's one of our own and always will do his best for Forest.

Hopefully he can get a few goals this season and do himself proud. Fans love him when he plays at the famous City Ground. He knows how it feels to win games for Forest fans.

