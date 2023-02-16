Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Is there any answer other than Divock Origi? I can’t believe we still haven’t worked out a way to bring him back solely for Merseyside derbies.

His team-mates often spoke about him 'living in Origi land', unsure whether he’d taken anything on board before coming on the pitch. How many times he proved them wrong...

From scoring in the dying minutes against Everton to guaranteeing Liverpool’s sixth European Cup, he always turned up for the big moments. And how can we forget 'corner taken quickly, Origi'?

Despite never solidifying his spot as a regular starter and being moved on last summer, his name will forever be etched in Liverpool’s history. It’s Divock Origi’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

