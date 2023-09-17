Analysis: Newcastle 1-0 Brentford

Timothy Abraham, BBC Sport

Newcastle fans will jet off to Milan ready to mix it with the Italian fashionistas with a spring in their step.

The Magpies were far from their best against Brentford but they returned to winning ways after a run of three straight defeats.

Few on Tyneside had questioned Eddie Howe's position as manager despite that sequence of results.

However, this win should keep the wolves from the door and allow the Toon army to enjoy the first instalment of their European adventure without that issue dominating the conversation.

In the week he signed a new contract Callum Wilson showed why he should be nailed on to start against AC Milan - if it's tight game at San Siro the striker could be the difference again.