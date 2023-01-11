Postecoglou warns Celtic to be wary of Killie underdogs

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has cited the spate of FA Cup shocks last weekend as a warning for Celtic to take nothing for granted against Kilmarnock in Saturday’s League Cup semi-final.

Postecoglou’s men defeated Killie 2-0 at Parkhead and the sides reconvene a few miles across Glasgow at Hampden.

However, Postecoglou believes cup football naturally allows underdogs to play with less pressure, and he highlighted the defeats for Premier League trio Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Aston Villa to lower-league sides in the third round down south.

"You just have to look at what happened in the FA Cup over the weekend and cup football in general," he said.

"I've been around long enough to know that there's always a different element to it (cup football).

"It allows players to play with less fear even though there's so much on the line because when you aren't expected to win you have nothing to lose.

"It's not like you're losing three points and falling behind in the table, you give it all out there and see what comes of it and we need to be ready to deal with that and have the same sort of mentality.

"It's a unique situation where you're playing the same team two weeks in a row. I've no doubt Derek McInnes will have his team up for it and we have to be ready, but we'll be up for it."