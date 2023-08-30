New recruits lighten the load for Miovski and Duk

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is pleased with the striker options he now has at his disposal after making Senegalese Pape Habib Gueye his latest recruit.

Gueye, 23, joins fellow summer addition Ester Sokler as well as Duk and Bojan Miovski as the club's main forwards.

“First and foremost, all the strikers have speed," said Robson. "When you want to do things the way we want, the strikers and forward players do more running, and more high-intensity running in games, so you can’t flog them.

"They defend from the front and need to run in behind, so they have the biggest distances to cover at high speed.

"We can’t just have Duk and Bojan playing 50 games and trying to press. Physically they can’t do it, so they need help and that is why we have taken Ester and Pape in. We can freshen them up, we can mix them all in and get the best out of all of them at the right times.

"We are not wanting to see our strikers pulling hamstrings and calves and they are out for months, so we need to try and be clever. That is why we are trying to bolster everyone and make sure we can get the right amount of game time in all of them.”