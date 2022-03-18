Tuchel on Real Madrid, Middlesbrough and owner search

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On facing Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals: “It’s a tough draw, the challenge cannot be much higher than a second leg in the Bernabeu. We know what’s coming and there will be big excitement around this fixture.”

  • He praised the Chelsea staff for organising travel by plane to Middlesbrough and said the team “can prepare normally” for the fixture: “Everyone has worked hard to make it happen. I’m very happy everything will be organised as usual.”

  • He dismissed suggestions the game will have a more charged atmosphere after Chelsea initially requested to play it behind closed doors: “I expect an FA Cup atmosphere. It will be an emotional crowd, a tough away match against a strong opponent. We will play with passion and respect our opponent.”

  • Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen remain doubtful, with Tuchel saying they have some checks to do.

  • On the search for a new owner for Chelsea: “I am not involved, absolutely zero. I am informed from time to time but we have a pretty tight schedule and I am allowed to focus on the football and the environment here that I can influence. Everybody hopes it’s sorted sooner rather than later.”

Follow Friday's FA Cup and Premier League news conferences