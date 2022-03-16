Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to light training yesterday after illness but Lampard will “assess him closely” to see if he’s ready to play. Yerry Mina remains a few weeks away from a return, with Fabian Delph due to train again during the international break.

Lampard was bullish on his expectations for tomorrow’s encounter: “I expect us to perform as well as we can and win the game. The players have to play with a passion and at a level that engages the fans. We’ll ask the players to deliver that, we’ll have the fans with us and we’ll be a force.”

On criticism of his players from pundits in the media: “It’s the players’ job to answer criticism on the pitch. The reality is we’re in a position we don’t want to be. I understand the analysis but we all have to get together and answer it."

He wants his side to play without nerves: “If you walk around in fear of relegation, there’s a good chance you’re adding to the possibility of it happening. We know where we’re at, it’s human nature to worry but it’s about what we can deal with and what we can action to change it.”