Nottingham Forest have signed Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The midfielder bid farewell to the Magpies on the pitch at half-time of their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

After spells with Charlton, Liverpool, Blackpool and Swansea, Shelvey signed for Newcastle in 2016 and went on to make more than 200 appearances for the club.

After signing for Forest, he said: "I spoke to Eddie Howe and he had such good words to say about Steve Cooper. I previously knew of him from my time at Liverpool, so I knew what a fantastic coach he was, but meeting him for the first time has been a breath of fresh air.

"He’s told me what he expects and the high standards he sets, so I can hope I can come and help the team push to stay in the Premier League. I’ve been in this league a long time, I know what it takes to stay up and what it takes to get a good team to gel, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working with the players that are here."