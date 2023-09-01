Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says Nottingham Forest's move for Ibrahim Sangare is an example of why European clubs are concerned about the Premier League: "He is a midfielder who is one of PSV's best players and they have just qualified for the Champions League [group stages].

"Even though they have got access to all the wealth that brings, they are facing up to losing one of their best players on the eve of the transfer deadline to a club in Nottingham Forest who they are out-performing.

"It shows the financial muscle of the Premier League and the pull these clubs have over players as they could possibly double, treble or even quadruple their salaries by moving to a club like Nottingham Forest."