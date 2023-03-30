Wolves are one of nine clubs separated by just four points at the bottom of the Premier League table. With 10 games left to play they are 13th, having been bottom when boss Julen Lopetegui took charge in November.

"To have these matches and feel this pressure is a good thing for us because we have been fighting very hard for three months to have this possibility," said the Spaniard, when asked what will be required from his team to stay up.

"Mentality for me is very important, also to show maturity that we are happy to have this challenge in front of us. Mentality and maturity is more important than the tactical [side] sometimes, for sure.

"We have to put the focus on ourselves, our team and our strengths. We respect all the opponents, who are all fantastic teams. We are talking about the Premier League. But, above all, we have to put the focus on us."

Wolves will start Saturday's match at Nottingham Forest three points above the relegation zone and one point above Forest in the table.

"You can think you have things under control and you don't have, because in any moment they can damage you because they have quality players and very fast players," added Lopetegui.