Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport: "We put ourselves in trouble with the red card and we had to dig in. Wolves threw seven players up front and it was difficult to maintain a clean sheet but we defended the box extremely well.

"We have to go game by game and there are small margins to win games. We have to keep improving. Our reality is the next game."

On Gabriel Martinelli's red card: "I've never seen that. I've been 18 years in this country and I've never seen something like it.

"We made it even more difficult for ourselves playing with 10 men. We suffered a lot in the last 10 minutes. I've never seen anything like it."