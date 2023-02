Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, amid uncertainty over his contract at Old Trafford. (Football Insider), external

Barcelona coach Xavi says Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, did not want to join Manchester United last summer, with the two clubs set to meet in the Europa League. (Sun), external

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all made contact with Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle over 15-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez. (90min), external

