Bottom-half finish would be 'huge missed opportunity', says Martindale

Livingston boss David Martindale says it would be a “huge missed opportunity” if his side fail to finish in the Scottish Premiership top six this season.

With just two games to go before the split, Livi - who have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats - are a point behind sixth-place Hibernian and five adrift of St Mirren.

“We’ve got three objectives as the season goes on and the primary objective is finishing 10th, making sure Livingston has another year in the Premiership," Martindale said.

“You can’t attain the other two, in terms of top six and European football, if you don’t stay in the league.

“Would I see it as a missed opportunity if we don’t make the top six? Yes, I would definitely, we would only have ourselves to blame.

“It would be disappointing but I don’t think the season would be a failure at this point in time because the primary objective is staying in the league.

“But it would be a huge missed opportunity because of the platform we gave ourselves going into the last third of games, matchday 23 to matchday 33."