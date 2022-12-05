R﻿angers left back Borna Barisic played the full game as Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

C﻿eltic striker Daizen Maeda had opened the scoring for Japan in the first half, but Ivan Perisic equalised after the break.

T﻿here were no further goals at full-time, and with the sides still level after extra-time, it went to penalties.

Croatia won the shootout 3-1, with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saving three Japanese spot-kicks.

C﻿roatia will now face the winner of Brazil v South Korea in the last eight.