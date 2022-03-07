Newcastle 2-1 Brighton: Pick of the stats

No side is on a longer current unbeaten run in the Premier League than Newcastle United, with the Magpies now without defeat in their last eight games in the competition (W5 D3).

The Seagulls have conceded nine goals in their last four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 in the competition combined.

The Magpies earned their first ever Premier League victory over Brighton at the 10th attempt, while this match was the first time the Magpies have scored at home in the league against the Seagulls.