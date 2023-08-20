Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino speaking to MOTD: "West Ham, we knew they could play in this way.

"At the moment we need to be more clinical and score more goals when we create the chances."

On Moises Caicedo conceding a penalty: "It was a very negative impact to the team. We played well in the first half and then it was difficult in the second half, we didn't find the right way to play and we did change the shape.

"We were rushing the decisions and pushing decisions to make chances and that happens as the team is new - I am sure we will start winning games."

On Chelsea's reaction to the red card: "Played 20 minutes and we didn't create enough and we conceded a penalty. That is a bad feeling and I am disappointed that we cannot earn what we wanted.

"The Premier League is really competitive."

On Caicedo's performance: "He was telling us he was ready, I think 30 minutes is good for him, many positive things and he is maybe disappointed but we need to move on and he will be a good player for us.

"I cannot change my speech after Liverpool we needed to believe in the process and we need to keep being calm and that is the process."