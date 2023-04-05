All is not lost for United but they need wins soon

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United remain bottom of the table, and with eight games left time is running out as they battle to save their Premiership skin.

A grim looking situation – undoubtedly – but all is not lost.

You can make a case that United have a run of pre-split fixtures which is more favourable than those of the two teams who are also embroiled in the battle at the bottom, Ross County and Kilmarnock.

Two of United’s next three games are at home, starting with the visit of Hibs this weekend, undoubtedly something that should work to the advantage of the Tangerines.

But, in order to capitalise on anything that looks like it could work in favour, United must start winning.

That might sound like a relatively straightforward task, but it is something that has been far from straightforward for United.

In fact, you have to go back to 2 January to find the last time they managed to muster a league win - that is relegation form, make no mistake.

However, their fate remains in their own hands, and there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks. Those signs have to start producing wins though, and soon.