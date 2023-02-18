Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Match of the Day:

On the ball into the box from Bryan Mbeumo: "I was thinking 'please let it be a good cross' and we have enough players in the box. It was a good cross and what a header from Vitaly Janelt. I think it shows, that goal, the ending shows the mentality, spirit and energy from this team and these players."

"On a day where we don't hit our highest level, I was disappointed with that. This is the Premier League, the margins are fine. They showed one top moment from [Michael] Olise, a ball in and a good header from Eze. We kept going and we had a very offensive formation in the end. It gave us a well-deserved point, it was clearly a well deserved point. We did a bit more than them, they defended low in many situations but we couldn't find the opening but the offensive formation helped."

On keeping the unbeaten run going: "The feeling of course when you have a late equaliser, the emotion running through your body is crazy in many ways so in that way it feels like a game we have won but I still have mixed emotions because we only got a point.

"But a point when you equalise late and the team is not working 100% and we continue this unbeaten run gives us constant confidence which is good.

"Big thing that we can keep this unbeaten run going and bring the energy going forward so that helps, definitely."

On Vitaly Janelt scoring ahead of Ivan Toney: "Definitely, I think he just wanted to make sure it got into the back of the net which it did. "