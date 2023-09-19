Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

The season is five games old and two Premiership sides remain unbeaten, lording it over the chasing pack behind them. So far, so predictable - right? Wrong.

I know it's only five games. I know the season is young. Let me enjoy this for as long as it lasts.

St Mirren will undoubtedly play better in games this season and take less home than the three points they returned from Motherwell with on Saturday.

That's not to say that the Saints were poor, far from it, but the majority of their afternoon was spent chasing a slick Motherwell midfield and trying to keep Blair Spittal at bay. In Spittal, Callum Slattery and the much-touted Lennon Miller, Motherwell have a midfield that probably deserves a little more from those playing on either side of them.

Chances, possession and home advantage can only take you so far though, and for the second time this season it was St Mirren who had the quality when it counted to split these teams by a solitary goal.

Stephen Robinson emphasised post-match that one wing-back finding another ghosting in at the back post is no coincidence. Hard work and pre-planning went into Saturday's winner and it showed. Ryan Strain deservedly takes much of the headline attention among the Saints squad and his assist here merits that again and more.

However, it was the revitalised Scott Tanser on the opposite flank who buried a left-foot volley beyond Liam Kelly and had his name ringing out across the Motherwell away end long after the final whistle.

Hearts next at home for the as-it-stands Champions League qualifiers. I had to get one more mention in. Had to.