Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has returned to the J League to join Avispa Fukuoka on a year-long loan after failing to make an impact at Celtic.

Ideguchi arrived with compatriots Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate in January 2022 but the 26-year-old - who has been hampered by injury - has made just one start in six appearances and hasn't featured this season.

He still has three-and-a-half years left on his Celtic contract but will now spend the next 12 months with his hometown club, who finished 14th in the 18-team J League last year.