J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Diogo Jota wasn't close to our worst player on Saturday, but his never-ending barren spell continued at the Etihad and his lack of goals has become a real problem.

It's now 30 matches without a Liverpool goal for the Portugal international. His last came in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City last season, when Liverpool were a completely different animal and challenging on all fronts.

He suffered a nasty injury during this run which has of course not helped, but he's not getting into the attacking positions he did previously. In 2021-22, he scored 21 goals in total. To go from that to zero this season is obviously a big problem, especially given we've also lost the 23 goals Sadio Mane scored last term, too.

Jota still presses and puts in graft outside of the box, but he's lost his potency and is no longer getting on the end of crosses - with the glancing header a previous signature of his. He's shooting less, too. From 2.6 per game last season to 1.4 this.

The midfielders don't score goals, so the burden is on Mo Salah and an adjusting and somewhat injury-prone Darwin Nunez.

Jota, like many of his team-mates, needs to find his spark again. He's often scored his goals in batches, and there'd be no better time to start than at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.