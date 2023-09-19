AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle: Key stats
- Published
This was Newcastle United's first Champions League game since a 2-0 home defeat by Barcelona in March 2003 – away from home the Magpies are unbeaten in their past three games in the competition (W1 D2).
Nick Pope, who made his Champions League debut, recorded eight saves - the most for a goalkeeper while keeping a clean sheet in their first game in the competition since Alisson for Roma against Atletico Madrid in September 2017. He's also the first English goalkeeper to record a shutout in his first such start since Fraser Forster in September 2012.
This was Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's first game as a manager in the Champions League making him the 10th Englishman to manage in the competition – only two have won their first game (D3 L5), Craig Shakespeare with Leicester in March 2017 and Michael Carrick with Manchester United in November 2021.
Eight different players made their Champions League debut for Newcastle tonight (Wilson, Burn, Pope, Murphy, Almiron, Longstaff, Anderson and Gordon). The last English side to have more debutants were Leicester City against Club Brugge in September 2016 (10).