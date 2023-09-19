AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle: Key stats

This was Newcastle United's first Champions League game since a 2-0 home defeat by Barcelona in March 2003 – away from home the Magpies are unbeaten in their past three games in the competition (W1 D2).

Nick Pope, who made his Champions League debut, recorded eight saves - the most for a goalkeeper while keeping a clean sheet in their first game in the competition since Alisson for Roma against Atletico Madrid in September 2017. He's also the first English goalkeeper to record a shutout in his first such start since Fraser Forster in September 2012.

This was Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's first game as a manager in the Champions League making him the 10th Englishman to manage in the competition – only two have won their first game (D3 L5), Craig Shakespeare with Leicester in March 2017 and Michael Carrick with Manchester United in November 2021.