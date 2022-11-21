Pickford notes 'unbelievable journey' as he closes in on 50 caps
- Published
Jordan Pickford says reaching 50 caps for England "would be unbelievable" as he prepares for their opening game of the World Cup against Iran.
The Everton keeper is currently on 45 so would need England to reach at least the quarter-finals to achieve the milestone in Qatar.
"It would be unbelievable for me," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily podcast. "The journey I've been on since I was a six-year-old playing in the streets with my brother and his mates.
"It has been some journey for myself and my family - it's amazing. But let's take one step at a time. It's our first group game so let's get the win and then look forward."
Commenting on Pickford, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock admitted he has not been the England number one's biggest advocate but can see where Pickford has made progress.
"I'd always said that as a defender, I'd like to have a calmer keeper behind me," he said. "But you can see he has worked on it.
"When he gets up after a save, it's almost like he counts to keep calm and stay relaxed.
"He's never let Gareth down and always performed well for England."
Listen to full discussion on Pickford from 14'40 on BBC Sounds