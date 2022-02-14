Leicester City 2–2 West Ham: Pick of the stats

West Ham United have only lost two of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Leicester (won four, drawn four), going unbeaten in the most recent four since the start of last season.

Leicester are winless in four Premier League games (drawn two, lost two), their joint-longest run in the competition under Brendan Rodgers, while they last went longer without victory in February 2019, in Claude Puel’s final six league games as Foxes’ manager.

Five of the Foxes last seven goals conceded in the Premier League have come in the final 10 minutes of play, while only West Ham and Watford have conceded more (9) in this timeframe than the Foxes (8) this season.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 16 Premier League goals this season (eight goals, eight assists), only Mohamed Salah (25) has more.