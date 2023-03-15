Former Celtic player Shevlane dies

Former Celtic player Chris Shevlane has died at the age of 80.

Born in Edinburgh, the right-back spent five years at Hearts before a move to Jock Stein's Celtic a month after their 1967 European Cup win.

Shevlane made his Celtic debut in a Glasgow Cup tie against Partick Thistle and played a further three games before joining Hibs in 1968.

He spent three years at Easter Road then two at Morton before retiring.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Chris’ family and friends at this extremely sad time," said a Celtic statement.