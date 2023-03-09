Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Brighton score and Steve Sidwell's long-range effort against Bristol City got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Duncan: Back in 1997 Stuart Storer's goal to win 1-0 against Doncaster Rovers was the last ever goal to be scored at the old Goldstone Ground and was one of the most important goals in the history of Brighton and Hove Albion. The three points were needed to go to Hereford when it was 92nd v 91st place and Brighton drew 1-1 to stay in the Football league, Incredible!

Steve: Florin Andone’s run from the halfway line to score against Crystal Palace at the Amex.

WanderingSeagull: The goal that sticks out to me was Sebastien Pocognoli's direct free-kick at QPR as we closed in on promotion to the Premier League. It was a Friday night game, and Loftus Road was not a happy hunting ground. It was Pocognoli's only goal for the Seagulls, but I'll never forget the joy amongst us away fans as the ball hit the back of the net. Magic!

Graham: Best goal was Leonardo Ulloa v Nottingham Forest as it got us into the play-offs in 2016.