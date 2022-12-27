James Ward-Prowse says Southampton have a number of winnable games coming up after slipping to the foot of the Premier League table.

Speaking after Monday's loss to Brighton, which was Saints' fourth consecutive defeat, he said: "Of course, we're disappointed.

"First game after the restart and we saw it as a good opportunity to be on the front foot and give everybody something to be excited about.

"I think we failed to implement the manager's messages and that's disappointing.

"This time of year gives you the opportunity to turn bad results around very quickly, and it's a definitive period of the season for us.

"There's a lot of winnable games coming up, but that's down to us and it starts on the training pitch with the work we're going to do with the manager."

Southampton's next five games are against Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Everton and Aston Villa.