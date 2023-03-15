Tottenham are not willing to sell England striker Harry Kane in the summer even if the 29-year-old, whose contract with Spurs runs out in summer 2024, does not sign a new deal. (Sky Sports), external

Former Spain and Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique would be interested in taking over as Tottenham boss if Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte. (Times - subscription required), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column