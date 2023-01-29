Watt left out amid possible transfer

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has revealed that former Celtic striker Tony Watt has been left out of his squad to face Celtic on Sunday amid a possible transfer move.

The 29-year-old, who had previous spells with Standard Liege and Leuven, has been linked with a move back to Belgium with Oostende.

"There's been a wee bit of movement with Tony in the last 24 hours and I just felt it was the right decision just to take him out the squad today just so we don't jeopardise anything with that," the United head coach said.